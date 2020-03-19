Semux Trading 30.1% Higher This Week (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Semux coin can currently be bought for about $0.0667 or 0.00001112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Semux has traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Semux has a market capitalization of $847,636.48 and $23,645.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00037036 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00026482 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00018851 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002839 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004933 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Semux

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject.

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

