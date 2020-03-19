SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($5.36) Per Share

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for SenesTech in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research analyst I. Gilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($5.36) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($5.34). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for SenesTech’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.67) EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SenesTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNES opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31. SenesTech has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.39). SenesTech had a negative net margin of 4,568.52% and a negative return on equity of 200.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNES. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in SenesTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SenesTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SenesTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

