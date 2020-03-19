Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Sensata Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.46 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

ST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

ST stock opened at $23.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.16. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $87,640,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $91,223,000 after buying an additional 30,374 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 171,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 117,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

