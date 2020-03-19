Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.20 Million

Brokerages expect Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) to announce $6.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.08 million. Sensus Healthcare posted sales of $5.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year sales of $30.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.30 million to $31.62 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $35.63 million, with estimates ranging from $30.55 million to $40.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 million.

SRTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.63.

NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.58. Sensus Healthcare has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.46 million, a P/E ratio of -22.50 and a beta of -0.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRTS. Mairs & Power INC purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 213.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

