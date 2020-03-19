Sentient Coin (SEN) One Day Volume Hits $7,850.00

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, Sentient Coin has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. Sentient Coin has a total market cap of $548,245.04 and $7,850.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentient Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Storeum (STO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00087514 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $66.70 or 0.01071310 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00048917 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00033549 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00192080 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007722 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00090584 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official website is consensus.ai. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

