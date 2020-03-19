Sentinel Chain (SENC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $170,178.56

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 19th. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $170,178.56 and $551.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded 17% lower against the dollar. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, COSS, CoinBene and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain’s launch date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org.

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, CoinBene and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

