Sentinel Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $4.75 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.75 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, GDAC, Hotbit and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lisk (LSK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00020155 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00020456 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00016785 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 70.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000671 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00015819 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00006663 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 66.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005925 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,694,835 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, DDEX, IDEX, Bibox, GDAC, Upbit, Bittrex, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

