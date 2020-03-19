Serengeti Asset Management LP Sells 16,479 Shares of Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC)

Serengeti Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,479 shares during the quarter. Studio City International accounts for about 0.3% of Serengeti Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Serengeti Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Studio City International worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Studio City International by 79.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 40,543 shares during the last quarter. 22.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Studio City International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.60 to $16.10 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Studio City International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE:MSC remained flat at $$16.50 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of -0.59. Studio City International Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter. Studio City International had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Studio City International Holdings Ltd will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. is a gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. It engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

