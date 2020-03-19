ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Increased by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,037 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ServiceNow worth $59,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 668.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.98, for a total transaction of $2,337,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,262.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.00, for a total value of $1,009,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,980,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,104 shares of company stock worth $37,908,647. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow stock traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $281.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,551,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,814. The company has a 50-day moving average of $329.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 88.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.32. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $213.99 and a fifty-two week high of $362.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $308.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $304.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.89.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

