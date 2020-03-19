ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for ServiceNow in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOW. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.89.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $278.16 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $213.99 and a 52-week high of $362.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,806,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,859 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $720,446,000 after acquiring an additional 951,447 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,821,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,605,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,702,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total transaction of $472,573.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,700,037.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total value of $6,678,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,218.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,104 shares of company stock valued at $37,908,647. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

