Shaftesbury plc (LON:SHB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Shaftesbury plc (LON:SHB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 819.75 ($10.78).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 885 ($11.64) to GBX 789 ($10.38) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Shaftesbury to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of Shaftesbury stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 594 ($7.81). 997,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,936. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 841.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 897.84. Shaftesbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 734 ($9.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 992.50 ($13.06).

About Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

