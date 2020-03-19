Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,614,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 608,846 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.55% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $73,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 633.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,170,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,264,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after acquiring an additional 306,559 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 162,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 127,080 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 137,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $1,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

In other news, insider Shawn J. Carsten bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,365. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rob L. Jones bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.57 per share, with a total value of $248,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 25,310 shares of company stock valued at $332,931.

SHLX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Shares of SHLX stock traded up $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $8.60. 3,530,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,073. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.14. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $22.70.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.47 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a net margin of 94.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.