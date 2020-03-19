Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $588.87.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHW. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $580.00 to $566.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $14.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $417.03. 2,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,847. The company has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $551.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $562.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 23.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

