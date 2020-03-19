ShipChain Market Capitalization Achieves $935,376.64 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ShipChain has a total market cap of $935,376.64 and approximately $441.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain token can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $149.59 or 0.02502527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00197324 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00038563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00036320 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 65.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ShipChain’s genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,209,067 tokens. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io.

ShipChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

