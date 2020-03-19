Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.17.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $23.48 on Thursday. Shockwave Medical has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $68.39. The firm has a market cap of $755.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average is $38.45.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 119.06% and a negative return on equity of 42.97%. Research analysts predict that Shockwave Medical will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $146,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 58,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $2,511,818.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,000 shares of company stock worth $25,973,256 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 525.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

