Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCVL shares. BidaskClub downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $59,875.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,434 shares in the company, valued at $496,520.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 225,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after buying an additional 204,856 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after buying an additional 83,046 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 175.5% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 86,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 55,350 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after buying an additional 51,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 36,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SCVL stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,143. The company has a market cap of $217.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

