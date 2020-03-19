Shoe Carnival’s (SCVL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna Bancshares

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $47.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

SCVL stock traded up $3.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.08. The company had a trading volume of 353,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,339. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $217.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.93. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $59,875.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,520.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.