Shopify (TSE:SHOP) PT Set at C$626.00 by Pi Financial

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) has been given a C$626.00 price target by equities research analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Shopify from C$385.00 to C$600.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$384.29.

TSE:SHOP traded down C$16.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$482.10. 400,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,846. The firm has a market cap of $58.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -436.29. Shopify has a 52 week low of C$254.23 and a 52 week high of C$786.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$634.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$512.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

