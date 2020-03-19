Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for IG Group (LON:IGG)

IG Group (LON:IGG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IGG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IG Group from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 730 ($9.60) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IG Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 726.40 ($9.56).

IG Group stock opened at GBX 553 ($7.27) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 13.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 669.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 651.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.81, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.13. IG Group has a 12 month low of GBX 467.40 ($6.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 739 ($9.72).

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

