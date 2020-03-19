Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shotspotter in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. William Blair has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Shotspotter’s FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Shotspotter had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Shotspotter from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Shotspotter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Shotspotter currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $23.94 on Thursday. Shotspotter has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.10.

In related news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,061 shares of Shotspotter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $38,885.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,492.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $55,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,432 shares of company stock worth $111,183. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSTI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Shotspotter during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shotspotter by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 22,192 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Shotspotter by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Shotspotter by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

