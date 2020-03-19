ShowHand Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. ShowHand has a total market cap of $5,470.36 and $559.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, YoBit and Hotbit. During the last week, ShowHand has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00017303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.01 or 0.02161317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00191742 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00038320 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00037027 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 81% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io.

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC, Mercatox, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

