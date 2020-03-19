Sidoti Trims Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Target Price to $60.00

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Sidoti from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 81.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on B. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut Barnes Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Barnes Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

Barnes Group stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.04. 707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,897. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. Barnes Group has a one year low of $32.87 and a one year high of $68.60.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $370.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.93 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Barnes Group stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,047,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.92% of Barnes Group worth $397,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

