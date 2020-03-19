Siemens (FRA:SIE) PT Set at €126.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been given a €126.00 ($146.51) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 106.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SIE. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($146.51) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €126.56 ($147.17).

Get Siemens alerts:

Shares of Siemens stock traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching €60.89 ($70.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,501,206 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €97.13 and its 200-day moving average price is €105.37. Siemens has a one year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a one year high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.