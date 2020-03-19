Siemens (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Siemens (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) have trended positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Siemens earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Siemens stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,381. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.95. Siemens has a 1-year low of $64.40 and a 1-year high of $132.45.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

