Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.22.

A number of research firms have commented on SBNY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $168.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens increased their target price on Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,649,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 817.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 14,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBNY opened at $80.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.37. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $75.85 and a 1-year high of $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $345.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

