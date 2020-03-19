Signet Jewelers (SIG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.00. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.78%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SIG shares. ValuEngine raised Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

