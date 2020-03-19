Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Summit Insights cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen cut their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $5.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,743. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.85. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $122.90.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $219.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.01 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $184,780.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,073.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 433,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,013,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,102 shares of company stock worth $2,606,021. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1,806.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 16,021 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 97.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 16,628 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

