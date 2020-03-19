Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Sold by J. Goldman & Co LP

J. Goldman & Co LP trimmed its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,032 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 93,941 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP owned approximately 0.18% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,016 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 5,981.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 525,784 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $18,586,000 after acquiring an additional 517,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,196 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 12,046 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 77,286 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 249,897 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.91.

NASDAQ:SIMO traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.96. The stock had a trading volume of 337,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.34. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $53.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.73 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

