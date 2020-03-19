Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at B. Riley from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SIMO. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Monday. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.91.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock traded up $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $31.24. 16,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,459. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.73 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,257 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,871 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86,900 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 32,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,148 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

