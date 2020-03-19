SIMDAQ (SMQ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17,184.05

SIMDAQ (CURRENCY:SMQ) traded down 50.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. One SIMDAQ token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. SIMDAQ has a market cap of $17,184.05 and $2.00 worth of SIMDAQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SIMDAQ has traded 37.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.71 or 0.02516852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00193700 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00038403 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036406 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 78.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SIMDAQ Token Profile

SIMDAQ’s total supply is 24,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,623,189 tokens. SIMDAQ’s official website is simdaq.com/#. SIMDAQ’s official Twitter account is @simdaq_official. The official message board for SIMDAQ is medium.com/simdaq-blog.

Buying and Selling SIMDAQ

SIMDAQ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIMDAQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIMDAQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIMDAQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

