SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) Shares Sold by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il lowered its stake in shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,342 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned about 0.18% of SINA worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SINA. CWM LLC increased its position in SINA by 374.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in SINA by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SINA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SINA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SINA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of SINA from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on SINA from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet cut SINA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BOCOM International cut SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

NASDAQ SINA traded up $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $28.82. The company had a trading volume of 531,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 1.44. SINA Corp has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $66.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.46 million. SINA had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. SINA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SINA Corp will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SINA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 15.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

