Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Market Capitalization Tops $15.39 Million

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Single Collateral DAI token can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00016652 BTC on major exchanges. Single Collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $15.39 million and $176,511.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00053556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000645 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.52 or 0.04358462 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00067542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00039283 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00015698 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00014634 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Profile

Single Collateral DAI is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 15,111,121 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official website is www.makerdao.com. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

