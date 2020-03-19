SingularDTV (SNGLS) Trading Up 25.7% Over Last 7 Days

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One SingularDTV token can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges including Braziliex, Ethfinex, Liqui and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). SingularDTV has a market cap of $2.84 million and $146,234.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SingularDTV has traded up 25.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.61 or 0.02542921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00197843 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00038483 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00036506 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 74.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SingularDTV Profile

SingularDTV was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Livecoin, ChaoEX, Ethfinex, HitBTC, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Braziliex and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

