SingularityNET Trading Down 4.2% This Week (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 19th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $120,547.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Liqui, Tidex and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00017303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.01 or 0.02161317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00191742 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00038320 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00037027 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 81% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, IDEX, DragonEX, Tidex, Ethfinex and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.