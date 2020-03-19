SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) CEO David R. Lukes Buys 20,000 Shares

SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) CEO David R. Lukes bought 20,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,954. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:SITC traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $4.94. 4,156,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,543. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.65.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $111.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.53 million. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SITE Centers from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Compass Point downgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 88,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 869,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 91,388 shares during the last quarter.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

