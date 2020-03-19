Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Raised to “Buy” at Raymond James

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 75.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from to and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.45.

Shares of NYSE:SIX traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,922,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,890. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $59.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.32.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.11 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 600,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.88 per share, with a total value of $18,528,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Spanos purchased 16,075 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.27 per share, with a total value of $502,665.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,159.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,492,378 shares of company stock valued at $41,240,738 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

