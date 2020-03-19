Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 25,491 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,491 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.06% of Illumina worth $27,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Illumina by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,739,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,884,971,000 after purchasing an additional 481,804 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397,671 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $463,663,000 after purchasing an additional 82,234 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Illumina by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 996,268 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $330,502,000 after purchasing an additional 332,216 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Illumina by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 844,636 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $280,200,000 after purchasing an additional 152,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 833,268 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $276,428,000 after purchasing an additional 80,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $15.60 on Thursday, reaching $224.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,738,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,701. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $277.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total transaction of $114,237.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $206,868.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,202.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,867 shares of company stock valued at $573,756 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.13.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

