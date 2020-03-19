Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 29,521 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,908 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,521 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in American Express were worth $22,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in American Express by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management boosted its holdings in American Express by 3.2% in the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,815 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of American Express from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.60.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $461,405.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $3.32 on Thursday, hitting $77.07. 12,316,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,590,129. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.