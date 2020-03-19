Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 37,404 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,404 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $17,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,858,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371,236 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 29.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,817,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,998 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,540,000. AO Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,212,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,804,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ATVI. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.81.

ATVI traded down $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $54.13. The company had a trading volume of 10,150,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,443,901. The company has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.84 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.02.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.79%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

