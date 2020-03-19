Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 5,900 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.05% of Public Storage worth $20,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Public Storage by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSA. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.85.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,938,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,285. The firm has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.18. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $184.06 and a 12 month high of $266.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.09 and its 200 day moving average is $225.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $717.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.13 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

