Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 6,294 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,334,304,000 after buying an additional 375,783 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,566,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,562,000 after purchasing an additional 129,405 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,550,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,671,000 after purchasing an additional 172,269 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,780,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,506,000 after purchasing an additional 466,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,739,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $320,681,000 after purchasing an additional 106,126 shares during the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.05.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.25. 7,686,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,221,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

