Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 87,518 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,221 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,518 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.15% of Cadence Design Systems worth $29,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Maplelane Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 33,999 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,118,000 after acquiring an additional 53,287 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,353,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,689,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,608 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,584,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,000. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.64. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 42.33%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 55,750 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $4,181,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 308,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,137,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 5,062 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $327,511.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 294,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,030,793.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,759 shares of company stock worth $24,143,746. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

