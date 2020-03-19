Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 211.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,932 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 120,763 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.08% of Autodesk worth $32,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Autodesk by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,790,023 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,612,618,000 after purchasing an additional 133,450 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Autodesk by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,426,417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $445,151,000 after purchasing an additional 269,352 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $236,439,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Autodesk by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,168,552 shares of the software company’s stock worth $214,382,000 after purchasing an additional 183,673 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,063,978 shares of the software company’s stock worth $195,198,000 after purchasing an additional 32,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADSK. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.91.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $7.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,748,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,658. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.35. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $211.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 155.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.66.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.