Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 18,097 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,520 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $20,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,956,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,849 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 346.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $507,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,107 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,711,006 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $415,652,000 after purchasing an additional 113,056 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,922,380 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $345,568,000 after purchasing an additional 686,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,899,681 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $255,839,000 after purchasing an additional 86,900 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. ValuEngine raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Nomura assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,110,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,672,603. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,562 shares of company stock valued at $873,650 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

