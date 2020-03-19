Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 19,859 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,859 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.62% of Cedar Fair worth $19,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter worth approximately $730,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 182,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FUN shares. ValuEngine lowered Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

In other news, VP Milkie Duffield acquired 5,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,556.20. Also, Director Carlos Ruisanchez acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.81 per share, with a total value of $224,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,661.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 28,130 shares of company stock worth $1,008,559. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FUN traded up $2.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,846,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,965. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $64.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.70.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 395.23%. The business had revenue of $257.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.47 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.43%.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

