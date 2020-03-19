Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 26,319 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,319 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $20,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,535,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,551,670,000 after purchasing an additional 463,778 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,669,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,061,000 after purchasing an additional 123,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,229,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,168,000 after purchasing an additional 113,902 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,904,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,074,000 after purchasing an additional 483,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $484,834,000 after purchasing an additional 430,148 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.41.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,531,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,206 shares of company stock worth $15,035,104 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.23. 8,058,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,188,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The company has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 110.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.79.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

