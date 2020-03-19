Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 3,556 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,278 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,076,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,465 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 533,962 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,236,000 after acquiring an additional 385,706 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 842.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,408 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,987,000 after acquiring an additional 240,816 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 518,468 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,518,000 after acquiring an additional 161,286 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 352,326 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,142,000 after acquiring an additional 138,762 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 11,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total value of $2,845,531.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,007,995.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total transaction of $5,610,919.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,556,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,108 shares of company stock worth $26,776,159. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.33.

Shares of VRTX traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $215.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,114,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $163.68 and a 1-year high of $249.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

