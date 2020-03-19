Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 38,447 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 38,447 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.15% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $25,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 387,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,421,000 after buying an additional 20,131 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 163.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,119,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,026,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,471,000 after purchasing an additional 271,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Shares of MXIM stock traded up $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $45.76. 2,282,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,431. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.53.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

In other news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,260 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,751. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MXIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.