Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 46,364 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,364 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $19,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,820,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,370,000 after acquiring an additional 213,426 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,422,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,566,000 after acquiring an additional 76,376 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,311,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,835,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,975,000 after acquiring an additional 35,191 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,439,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,639,000 after acquiring an additional 442,494 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCI. UBS Group upped their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. New Street Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.10.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $7.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.75. 4,544,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,817. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.37, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

