Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 96,400 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.85% of Herman Miller worth $20,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Herman Miller by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,738,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 972,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,491,000 after buying an additional 340,839 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,676,000 after buying an additional 135,789 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 433,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,002,000 after buying an additional 107,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 323,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,489,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John J. Mcphee sold 16,494 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $676,748.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,035.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mcphee sold 1,716 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $69,978.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,701 shares of company stock valued at $766,834. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Herman Miller stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,346. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.42. Herman Miller, Inc. has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $983.98 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Herman Miller had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $665.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

